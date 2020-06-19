Sheena and Tasha
Photo submitted

This sweet girl is Sheena, a 13-year-old German shepherd mix. Sheena’s whole world changed when she came to us after spending her entire life with her human, but she has adjusted well. This little lady loves to be near her people, and she will move with you from room to room. Sheena’s ideal lifestyle is laid-back and relaxed, and she would love to find someone who has a lot of time to spend with her. She may be 13, but she has so much love left to give. Meet Tasha! This pretty lady came to us as a stray with a prior eye injury. We think that she may be able to see shadows, but other than that, she is blind. Tasha won’t let this stop her! She’ll take the time to walk the perimeter of each new room and she does a great job at adapting to her surroundings. She’s very sweet and loves to lay on your lap and be petted. She’s a laid back lady who wants to be snuggled and loved. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

