Onyx is a 7-month-old domestic short hair. This friendly feline is the first to greet you when you walk into the room, immediately running to you to say hi and get petted. He’s chatty and he will be sure to remind you that he’s there whenever he feels like he needs any extra attention. This handsome boy is looking for someone to make him a part of their family, and he promises to love you forever in return. Connor is a bulldog mix and he is a force to be reckoned with! This talkative, macho man is around 3 years old and loves hanging out with his people. He loves to cuddle and lay close to wherever you are, whether that is watching TV or even snuggling in bed with you! Connor has enough enthusiasm and love to last a lifetime and he wants someone to share it with. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
