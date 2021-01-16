Meet Tator Tot! This adorable pup is a 1-year-old Husky mix. Tator Tot loves to run around and play outside, especially when you come out and play fetch with him. He loves to stand up and give hugs almost as much as he loves to be brushed, which is convenient considering how much pretty white fur he has. Tator Tot has some energy to burn but this handsome guy is eager to please and will do almost anything for a treat! This pretty lady is Tasha, a 4-year-old kitty that came to us as a stray with a prior eye injury. We think that she may be able to see shadows, but other than that, she is blind. Tasha won’t let this stop her! She’ll take the time to walk the perimeter of each new room and she does a great job at adapting to her surroundings. She’s very sweet and loves to lounge in the sun or curl up in a cozy basket. She’s a laid back lady who wants to be snuggled and loved, and she will find her way up into your lap to get it. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
