Meet Cowboy! This handsome guy is an 8-year-old Collie mix. But if you didn’t know his age you would never guess he was that old — he has the peppy energy of a much younger dog. Cowboy loves to play fetch and chase tennis balls across the yard, but he’d be equally happy to snuggle up next to you and relax. He may be over 100 pounds, but that doesn’t stop this big guy from thinking he’s a lap dog. One thing he has right, though, is that he’s the perfect fit to be somebody’s next best friend! Meet Mouser! This 10-year-old declawed lady is currently out on foster, and this is what her foster family has to say about her. “We have had Mouser since COVID hit this spring and she has been a great addition to our family during this time. She adapted to our routine and our two tiny dogs very quickly; she is a cuddler but also likes her own time. She will be a great addition to any family that wants a low maintenance, relaxed cat that bonds with your family!” Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.