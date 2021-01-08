Cowboy and Mouser
Photo submitted

Meet Cowboy! This handsome guy is an 8-year-old Collie mix. But if you didn’t know his age you would never guess he was that old — he has the peppy energy of a much younger dog. Cowboy loves to play fetch and chase tennis balls across the yard, but he’d be equally happy to snuggle up next to you and relax. He may be over 100 pounds, but that doesn’t stop this big guy from thinking he’s a lap dog. One thing he has right, though, is that he’s the perfect fit to be somebody’s next best friend! Meet Mouser! This 10-year-old declawed lady is currently out on foster, and this is what her foster family has to say about her. “We have had Mouser since COVID hit this spring and she has been a great addition to our family during this time. She adapted to our routine and our two tiny dogs very quickly; she is a cuddler but also likes her own time. She will be a great addition to any family that wants a low maintenance, relaxed cat that bonds with your family!” Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

