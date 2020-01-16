Ben is a 4-year-old medium hair kitty. This friendly feline loves to spend time with people whenever he has a chance. He will greet you as you come in to the room and has a purr to melt your heart every time you pet him. If you’re up and about moving around the house, more often than not he will trail after you and put a paw up on your leg to say hi and ask for attention whenever you stop moving. This sweet boy needs a home with lots of love, because he has so much to give in return. Say hello to Mylo, a 7-seven-year old lab mix! This handsome boy loves to be around people of all ages and does amazing with everyone from the youth to the elderly; he has even co-existed and done great with other dogs. Mylo is smart and well-mannered, and he’s great at “sitting pretty” and posing for a picture -— ask us and we’ll show you! If you like your dogs with plenty of love and tail wags, Mylo could be the perfect guy for you! Does either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
