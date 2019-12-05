Rhett and Ozzy
Rhett is a 2-year-old Flamepoint. This handsome fella loves attention and being petted, and you can hear his purr from a mile away. Rhett knows how handsome he is, and likes to walk back in forth in front of you so that you can also see how handsome he is. With those gorgeous blue eyes, who can argue with that, anyway? Ozzy is a 4-year-old retriever/shepherd mix. This handsome boy loves to spend time in the house with his people, but if you want to take him outside to play fetch and enjoy the fresh air, he’s more than happy to go with you. Judging by the smile on his face, as long as he’s where you are, he couldn’t be happier! Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

