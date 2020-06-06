Willow and Siren
Photo submitted

This sweet girl is Willow, a 6-month-old Australian shepherd and ivory lab mix. This bubbly little lady has such a fun personality and is ready to tackle whatever you throw her way. She does great with other dogs and is ready to play at a moment’s notice. She is eager to please and takes direction well, and absolutely adores snuggling up with you to go to bed. Willow is only about 30 pounds right now, so we don’t expect her to get too big -- she could make a perfect traveling companion for someone! Meet Siren, a 3-year-old tortoiseshell cat that is sweet as can be. If you’re looking for a cat who comes to say hello and ask for attention when you come in to the room, you found it with this beauty. She adores being lovey and snuggling up against you and being petted — chin and ear scratches are her go to. Siren also gives sweet little meows and purrs to express her gratitude and love to you; she’s the perfect little calm companion that someone has been looking for! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue & Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

