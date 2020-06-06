This sweet girl is Willow, a 6-month-old Australian shepherd and ivory lab mix. This bubbly little lady has such a fun personality and is ready to tackle whatever you throw her way. She does great with other dogs and is ready to play at a moment’s notice. She is eager to please and takes direction well, and absolutely adores snuggling up with you to go to bed. Willow is only about 30 pounds right now, so we don’t expect her to get too big -- she could make a perfect traveling companion for someone! Meet Siren, a 3-year-old tortoiseshell cat that is sweet as can be. If you’re looking for a cat who comes to say hello and ask for attention when you come in to the room, you found it with this beauty. She adores being lovey and snuggling up against you and being petted — chin and ear scratches are her go to. Siren also gives sweet little meows and purrs to express her gratitude and love to you; she’s the perfect little calm companion that someone has been looking for! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue & Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.