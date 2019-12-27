Bella is a 5-year-old domestic short hair that loves to be petted and get scratched behind her ears, purring away the whole time. Bella might do best in a home where she is the only pet, or at least the only cat -— but she will give you enough love to make up the difference! Bella also loves belly rubs and being held by her favorite people. You couldn’t ask for more than that! Bear is a 3.5-year-old collie mix. This sweet boy wants to be best friends with you, and with those kind eyes, how can you resist? Bear loves to play and go on walks -— he’s a dream on a leash! If you’re looking for a fun companion to keep you active and brighten up your days, give this handsome boy a chance. Do any of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
