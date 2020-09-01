Doogie and Mouser
Photo submitted

Doogie is an 11-month-old shepherd mix. This happy boy may be large, but he’s sweet and (mostly) well mannered — he’s still a playful puppy after all! He already knows quite a few commands, such as come, sit, stay and wait, and he walks well on a leash. Doogie has spent time with young kids and other dogs, and he’s eager to please and learn. Could he be the perfect addition to your family? Meet Mouser! This 10-year-old declawed lady is currently out on foster, and this is what her foster family has to say about her. “We have had Mouser since COVID hit this spring and she has been a great addition to our family during this time. She adapted to our routine and our two tiny dogs very quickly; she is a cuddler but also likes her own time. She will be a great addition to any family that wants a low maintenance, relaxed cat that bonds with your family!” Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

