Couscous and Catiana
Meet Couscous! She is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a lot of love to give. Are you ready for an adventure with a new four legged friend? She would love to be your adventure buddy! She has lots of energy but knows when she needs to settle down. Couscous loves people of all ages, car rides, long walks and running zoomies around the kennel yard; she even knows some tricks! She especially loves snuggling up for belly rubs and giving hugs; she’s just waiting for the right person to share them with. This pretty kitty is Catiana, a 15-year-old longhair calico. Catiana loves to spend her day lying in the sunshine and soaking up all the warmth it can offer. She’s an affectionate lady who loves to talk and will come brush on your leg to greet you when you come into the room. Catiana loves to be petted and get scratched behind her ears and beneath her chin, and while she may talk at you when she first gets picked up, she’s okay with being held. This sweet girl just wants a happy, loving home to live out her days with her humans. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

