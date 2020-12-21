Bran and Sadie
Photo submitted

This handsome boy is Bran, a 6-year-old hound mix. Bran does great with kids and absolutely adores his people (especially when they give him his favorite treat -— Spam!). He has the typical hound personality, often with his nose to the ground checking out his surroundings. Bran also has a personality that can best be described as lazy — get him in the house and you can expect him to find a cozy spot to curl up for a nap (and you can plan on it being a while). Don’t worry though, Bran still has plenty of spunk and will happily play with you for a while with his ropes and other tug toys. Hi, my name is Sadie. I’m a 3-year-old tabby and I was brought into Paws+Claws by a nice couple trying to help my babies and me. My babies are all grown up now and I would like to be someone’s new, loved companion. I prefer small, safe places and a quiet atmosphere, it’s when I feel most at ease. It might take me a little time to be comfortable in a new environment, but I’m ready for the opportunity! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

