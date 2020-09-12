Maverick and Rosa
Photo submitted

Meet Maverick! This handsome boy is a 4-year-old mix breed — we think possibly greyhound and husky. This gentle soul adores affection, belly rubs and being near people. He’s always happy to go out on a quiet walk through the neighborhood or to spend time outside, but his easy-going demeanor is perfect for someone who is just looking for a little extra companionship. The gorgeous lady is Rosa, a 2-year-old calico. She’s got a big personality, equal parts sass and love. She will let you know exactly when she wants attention, rubbing up on your legs and begging to be petted. Rosa is an experienced conversationalist and enjoys when the conversation goes both ways — she likes being talked back to! If you’re looking for someone to keep you company, Rosa is your gal! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments