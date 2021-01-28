Rosie and Kitty
Photo submitted

This sweet girl is Rosie, a 2-year-old husky mix. She is looking for the perfect home where she can be someone’s constant companion and adventure partner. Rosie does great walking on a leash and riding in the car, so she’d be perfect for those who are active, love to explore, and want a dog by their side for all of the little and big things in life. This lovable lady is good with kids and other dogs, so could she be the perfect edition to your close-knit family? Meet Kitty! This pretty girl is a 2-year-old medium hair tortoiseshell. Our staff has remarked that we don’t think we’ve ever seen a more contented cat, no matter the situation she is in. Laying in the sun? Content. Snuggling up and getting petted? Content. Curled up in a cozy spot somewhere? Content. This cat finds life to be a pretty amazing thing, and your life can be pretty amazing with Kitty in it. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218)675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments