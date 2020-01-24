Harry is an 11-month-old Russian Blue mix. This handsome boy is a cozy cat that is frequently found snuggled up in a basket with one or more of the other kitties. He’s a playful boy who likes to adventure around the room before taking a break to lay in the sun; he loves his chosen people and likes to be petted and return the favor with plenty of kisses. Meet Grace, a 2-year-old mixed breed mama. This lovable little lady came with her three sweet pups who have all gotten big enough to go into their forever homes, and now it’s Grace’s turn. Grace has so much love for people, and she’s eager to be near you — count on Grace for affection and hugs at every turn. If you want a dog who will lay beside you and put her head on your lap, look no further than sweet Grace. Does either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.