Shasta and Shadow are 3-year-old purebred huskies that came to us a few weeks ago very unsure of their new environment and unsure who to trust. We had an amazing volunteer spend hours sitting outside working with these two and showing them that this was a safe space and that we can be trusted. Our staff gave them time to make their decisions on their own and allowed them to slowly ease out of the metaphorical and physical corner they curled themselves into. Now — much thanks to the work of our volunteer and patience from our staff — these sweethearts are having a blast! They run laps around our kennel runs, take treats out of our hands and are learning to play with toys. They learned their routine and know when it’s time for food or to go outside. They are much more comfortable with people when they are together versus just one on one, so we are looking for a home for them where they can stay together. Shasta and Shadow would love to find someone willing to give them the time they need to feel comfortable and loved. Do these two sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

