Meet Drake! This handsome boy is a 6-year-old lab mix. Even though he came to us as a stray, we have learned a fair amount about him. No. 1: He loves kids. The people who brought him to us said that he had a blast running around their yard with their kids. No. 2: He’s well mannered. He knows how to walk nicely on a leash and knows his basic commands. No. 3: His age hasn’t slowed him down. He’s eager to please and always ready for an adventure. This fluffy feline is Keta, a 1-year-old longhair male kitty. Keta loves people and will come to greet you when you walk in to the room to rub up on you and say hello. He also gets along well with the other kitties in the room and can often be found perched in a sunny window or other cozy spot near some of his feline friends. He’s happy to spend his day lounging around and relaxing, watching the other kitties roam about the room. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Tags
Gail Deboer
