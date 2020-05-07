Prince and Emma
Photo submitted

Meet Prince! This adorable guy may be getting up there in years, but he still has a lot of spunk left in his little body. He’s perfectly happy to lounge around while you sit at the computer or watch TV, but as soon as you put a leash on him, he gets a “take charge” kind of attitude. He’s ready to go as far and as fast as his little legs will carry him — he’s just happy to be along for the ride. This sweet boy is just waiting for someone to shower him in love and snuggles. Emma is a 1-year-old girl that has a big personality to go along with her big heart. She’ll give you as much cat-itude as she’ll give you love, and she’s not afraid to let you know what she’s thinking. This vocal little lady is prone to follow you around the room and wait for you to pay attention to her. She’s a queen bee, but she’s happy to have interaction and play with her chosen people. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

