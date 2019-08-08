Lucy is 2-year-old tabby and she is very affectionate. She is mellow and always fine with lounging in the sun, but she would prefer to be where you are and spending her time laying on your lap. This quiet girl will meet you at the door as soon as you come home and wait for you to love on her. If you have a few tennis balls laying around and a lot of time to play, Hazel could be perfect for you! This energetic girl is 9 months old, and she wants to be wherever you are. Hazel would love a family who brings her on their adventures, whether that’s down the road to run errands or across the country to see the sights. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
