Hooch and Goose
Meet Hooch! This handsome boy is 4 years old and always ready to snuggle. His favorite thing in the whole world is when you sit on his level and he gets to snuggle right up next to you — sometimes even in your lap! Hooch has one of the most gentle personalities; he walks great on a leash and he’s eager to please. Don’t be fooled — take him outside to play fetch and he’s ready to play as long as you’re able to throw the ball. Hooch could be your next best friend! This handsome guy is Goose, a lovable 1-year-old medium hair cat. Goose’s sweet personality and desire for attention makes him the perfect cat for someone looking for extra love and companionship. Goose will greet you by rubbing up on your leg before he lays down and begs for pets. Goose is also playful and eager to follow you around the room — he’s the perfect mix of active and laid back that any pet owner would be lucky to have! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

