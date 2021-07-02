This pretty girl is Tika, a 1-year-old Husky mix. She has been in and out of a couple homes due to her Husky energy and temperament, and would love to find her fur-ever family. Her previous owners didn’t have enough time for training and exercise, but Tika is a sweet girl who loves people. She loves to spend time outside and would like to learn how to play with a ball and do dog stuff. She’s been around other dogs and cats and is potty and crate trained. A home with yard and a lot of room to run would be best for this working girl!
Meet Lily, a 1-year-old kitty with stunning emerald eyes. She enjoys taking multiple cat naps during the day and basking in the sunshine, but she’s always very curious about what’s going on around her and likes to watch over everything. She does well with other kitties, but likes to keep a personal bubble’s worth of space from them. Lily’s fur is soft as a bunny’s and she’s happy to let you come and pet her for a while and will lean her head into your hand to make sure you’re giving her ear and chin scratches in just the right spot, purring away as you do. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.