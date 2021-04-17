Buddy Holly and Jupiter
Meet Buddy Holly! This sweet little guy is a 12-year-old heeler mix. Buddy Holly is looking for a home with someone to spend all his time with who will give him lots of love. He’s very affectionate and loves to make new friends, and is easily won over with soft, chewy treats and scratches behind the ears. This friendly fella likes to go on walks and out for drives, and also knows how to sit, shake, and kennel up. If you have a calm, quiet lifestyle and you’re looking for a happy companion, Buddy Holly could be perfect for you! This sweet boy is Jupiter, a 9-month-old longhair kitty. He enjoys sprawling out in the middle of the floor or perching up in a high spot to watch everything going on around. He’s got some teenage feistiness and cat-itude, and likes to have all the attention, especially if that means you’re giving him pets and chin scratches. He’s great at keeping his long fur clean and tangle free, but he does enjoy a nice brushing from time to time. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

