Miss Kitty is the resident shadow. This little lady likes to be where you are, but just off to the sidelines. She likes to fully inspect people and situations before she makes her decision. But once she makes the decision that she likes you, she’s as sweet as can be. Expect her to ask for lots of pets and scratches behind her ears. Meet Bella! This sweetie is a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix. She’s an outgoing little lady who is always happy and excited to say hi to people. Bella would be the perfect companion while you’re watching TV or reading a book; she is perfectly content spending her time sitting next to you getting petted or having her belly rubbed. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
