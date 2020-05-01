Meet Mowgli! This adorable little guy is 1 year old and not even 40 pounds, so he’s the perfect size for someone looking for a more medium-sized dog. Mowgli is a happy boy and he exudes positive energy. He’s always upbeat and playful, and he loves to parade around with his squeaky toys and show them off. He’s also very smart and could excel with the proper guidance and training, as he picked up on basic commands very quickly. Once he gets all his energy out, we think Mowgli will be a little snuggle bug because he’s such a people pleaser. Thelma and Louise are our bonded pair of kitties. Both of them are about a year old and they’re perfect couch potatoes. They like to perch themselves in high places and watch over the room, so we could see them being the cats who climb up and sun bathe in the window sill or relax laying across the back of the couch. These two have very distinguished, regal personalities and are fine to do their own thing. That’s not to say they’re not lovable -— Louise adores being petted and Thelma is so sweet once she warms up to you. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
