Meet Charlie, a 2-year-old black lab mix. This handsome boy is a lovable force to be reckoned with, but within moments of seeing you, he’s a happy dog that is content to play fetch with you until it’s time to calm down and relax. We have found Charlie to be highly intelligent, and therefore highly trainable. He is potty trained and the commands ‘sit’ ‘lay’ ‘shake’ and more are coming quickly for him. This dog is a fresh slate that you can train to be the perfect addition to your family! Mario is a 4-month-old short hair who is well known for crawling into your lap and plopping himself down to cuddle with you and purr endlessly. This friendly little guy loves to play with people and the other cats in the room, and he loves it just as much to lounge in the sun and soak up the rays. If you’re looking for a cat who does everything — cuddles, plays and purrs — look no further than this adorable little guy! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
