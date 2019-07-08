Lucy and Cheyenne
Photo submitted

Lucy is a proper lady who wants attention without being overly pushy about it. You can count on her to greet you by rubbing up against your leg or to spend some down together while giving her chin rubs or scratches behind her ears. Lucy is a great cat for someone who wants a little company! Cheyenne is a fun-loving babe who lives for adventures and affection. This sweet girl loves going on walks and is good with people from every stage of life. Cheyenne requires a quiet lifestyle and she enjoys the company of other dogs. Are you the one who can give Cheyenne a life she loves? All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

