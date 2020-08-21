Meet Winston! Brand new to the shelter, this lab-mix boy is 1.5 years old and gets along with kids and does great with other dogs. He’s a playful soul who is always ready for an adventure, and he does well walking on a leash. He even does great in the car — he’ll lay down and take a nap for the drive. He also adores treats, so anything you need to teach him he will learn quickly as long as you have treats on hand! This sweet girl is Bell. She’s almost 2 years old and an absolute love. She is a social kitty who will run to greet you when you come in and ask for a some extra pets and attention. She loves to snuggle, so she’d be the perfect kitty for those winter nights curled up with a blanket and some hot cocoa. Age is just a number for this girl though — she still loves to play and chase a ball around the room. She’s got a lot of kitten spirit in her still! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Tags
Gail Deboer
