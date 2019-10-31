Dorito is a happy-go-lucky 1-year-old kitty who likes to be on your level and get scratches under her chin. She’s got some catitude and she lets you know who’s in charge -— in the most friendly and adorable way possible. When she follows you everywhere you go and always puts herself in your line of sight, how can you say no to this cute face and not give her exactly what she wants? The handsome 10-month-old boy Zeus is a big time family man. Give Zeus a little time to figure out his new surroundings, but once he does, you get to see the playful Zeus. His orange ball is his favorite, and he can often be found chasing after it and running back to show it off. Zeus is also great with kids of all ages; he’s not one to turn down hugs and kisses. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
