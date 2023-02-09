Hi everyone, I’m Zoey and I have been in shelter for 602 days! I love people and getting physical affection — sometimes I like to jump up and “boop” you in the face. I know, it’s not super polite and I’m working on it. I really enjoy toys and I do enjoy chasing tennis balls and will usually bring them back to you so we can continue playing; I’m not really interested in playing tug. I’m crate trained, treadmill trained and like to go on fun adventures in the car. Do I sound like the perfect companion for you? Hi there, my name is Marvin. I was found outside as a stray and brought to P+C. I was in pretty bad shape when I came in. Now I am a typical playful kitten who loves to play with my feline friends. I can be very shy at first and will likely run and hide but once I trust you, I loooveee belly rubs and will rub up against you. I haven’t had a chance to meet dogs, I would likely be pretty scared of them. My favorite activities include snuggling and playing with string toys. If I sound like a good fit for you, give the shelter a call! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
