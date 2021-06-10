Meet Sammy! This handsome guy is a 1-year-old shepherd mix and he is looking for his forever home with the right family. At only 38 pounds, Sammy could be the perfect dog for someone looking for a pet on the small to medium side. Sammy can tend to be timid around new people, but once he warms up to you he’s very sweet and playful! He loves scratches behind his ears and under his chin, and is very food and treat motivated. This sweet girl is Boo, a 7-year-old shorthair kitty. Boo is looking for a home with lots of cozy windows to sprawl out in front of for some afternoon sunbathing. She spends most of her day watching over the other cats in the condo, and is quick to come and break up any squabbles that occur. Boo is front paw declawed. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.