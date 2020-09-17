Ariel and Tasha
Photo submitted

Meet Ariel! This sweet girl is small in stature but big in heart. At 2 years old and just a little over 50 pounds, this sweetheart could be the perfect addition to your family. She’s a bundle of love and affection, and her absolute favorite thing is to snuggle up with you and get petted, or lay on her back and ask for belly rubs. If you’re looking for a gentle soul to complete your household, look no further than Ariel! Meet Tasha! This pretty lady came to us as a stray with a prior eye injury. We think that she may be able to see shadows, but other than that, she is blind. Tasha won’t let this stop her! She’ll take the time to walk the perimeter of each new room and she does a great job at adapting to her surroundings. She’s very sweet and loves to lounge in the sun or lay on your lap and be pet. She’s a laid back lady who wants to be snuggled and loved. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments