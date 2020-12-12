Meet Rosie! This sweet girl is a 2-year-old husky mix. She is looking for the perfect home where she can be someone’s constant companion and adventure partner. Rosie does great walking on a leash and riding in the car, so she’d be perfect for those who are active and love to explore. This lovable lady is good with kids and other dogs, so could she be the perfect edition to your close-knit family? This pretty lady is Eleanor, a 2-year-old tortoiseshell. Eleanor is a friendly feline, well-known and well-loved for always being one of the first to greet you when you walk into a room by coming up to you and demanding attention by rubbing against your leg. Eleanor loves her food, so be prepared for her trying to convince you that she’s still hungry after she’s just finished eating. This sweet girl and her purr are enough to melt even the coldest heart. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
