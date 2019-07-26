Lulu is one of our extended-stay guests. When she came to us, she was very uncertain and hardly came out of her hiding spots. Now, you can frequently spot Lulu roaming from office to office, laying in the sun, or batting around her favorite toy mouse. We have loved seeing her improvement, now we would love to see her in a loving home. Luna is a 10-month-old border collie mix. This lovable pup does well with people of all ages, as well as other dogs. She can tend to be a little timid at first when meeting new people or going into crowds, but once she realizes it’s safe, she soaks up all the attention she can get. This sweet girl is fine doing whatever you want to do, whether that means playing, going on a walk, or just hanging out and cuddling. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
