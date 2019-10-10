Ginger is a 3-year-old Chesapeake retriever mix. This honey has gotten along with everyone she has met so far — both dogs and humans. She walks well on a leash and she’s always eager to please. When given the choice, this bubbly lady will hands-down choose to be in the crowd or near her people. Our resident extrovert is looking for someone as fun-loving as she is to bring her home and make her a part of the family. Charlie, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair, is a handsome fella who will take all the attention he can get. Originally found at the end of the dock, this kitty is not afraid of water or trying new things. Now, he can often be found on a tall perch to put himself in your line of sight, or brushing up against your legs as a gentle reminder that he’s there and he wants love. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
