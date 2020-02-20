Kloe and George
This happy little girl is Kloe, a 3-year-old mini pit bull. She’s a little bundle of energy and affection and she loves people! She’s not always aware of her strength, and her happy-go-lucky attitude might be best suited for adults and older children. Kloe would do best in a home where she is the only pet, but Kloe has enough love to give that you’re not missing out on anything. Her happiness is written across her face with her happy little permanent pittie grin. Meet George! This handsome boy is around 2 years old and he’s everything you’re looking for in a cat -— he’s playful, snuggly, adventurous, talkative, and he loves to purr! Lovingly dubbed “King George,” this fella knows he’s handsome and he wants you to know it too. George is the man of the hour, with the tuxedo to match! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of pets at Paws+Claws Rescue AND Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

