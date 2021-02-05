Izzy and Rosa


Meet Izzy! This pretty girl is a 3-year-old terrier mix and she’s as sweet as can be. Izzy is very affectionate, and loves to snuggle up next to you and soak up all the love you can give her. She’s a self-sufficient dog when it comes to play time, too; give her a ball and she’ll happily toss it around for herself for a while, chasing it down to start all over again. She’s a quiet dog, not prone to barking without reason. More than anything she wants to be a best friend — could she be yours? The gorgeous lady is Rosa, a 3-year-old calico. She’s got a big personality, equal parts sass and love. She will let you know exactly when she wants attention, rubbing up on your legs and begging to be petted. Rosa is an experienced conversationalist and enjoys when the conversation goes both ways — she likes being talked back to! If you miss having a kitty around the house or you’re looking for someone to keep you company, Rosa is your gal! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

