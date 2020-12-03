Oscar and Rosa
Photo submitted

Meet Oscar! This handsome boy is a 6-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, and despite his size, he’s as gentle as they come. Oscar was around children in his previous home and did great with them. Don’t be fooled by his age — bring him outside and he’ll get the zoomies and run laps around the yard. Being six hasn’t slowed him down! If you’re looking for a sweet boy who is still excited about adventures, be sure to check out Oscar! The gorgeous lady is Rosa, a 2-year-old calico. She’s got a big personality, equal parts sass and love. She will let you know exactly when she wants attention, rubbing up on your legs and begging to be petted. Rosa is an experienced conversationalist and enjoys when the conversation goes both ways — she likes being talked back to! If you’re looking for someone to keep you company, Rosa is your gal! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

