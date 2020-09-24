This curious boy is Spencer, a 6-year-old greyhound/shepherd mix, and he’s handsome as can be. While he loves to get out and play, he’s also very sweet and gentle. Spencer is interested in everything you do, and he loves food, so the easiest way to become best friends with him is to give him treats and this friendly boy will follow you anywhere! Spencer will be sure to make you smile, because this happy boy always has a smile on his face and he’s always willing to give you a hug. Meet Raura! At 11 years old this sweet lady is ready for a life of relaxation and affection. She’d be perfectly content curled up on a lap or laying in a kitty bed, as long as she’s somewhere warm and cozy. Raura is very sweet and loves to be petted, and her calm, easygoing demeanor makes her an ideal candidate for someone looking for a gentle companion in their life. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
