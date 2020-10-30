Copper and Finn
Photo submitted

These two sweet boys are Copper and Finn, a pair of two year old Blue Heelers. These handsome fellas are as lovable as they come. They are young and playful, but also smart and eager to please. They’re used to being both inside and outside, and have been around chickens and other livestock. They have been known to chase the chickens, but only to watch them run (they’re the only toys that actually move, after all); they’ve never actually tried to catch them. Copper and Finn are as loyal as they come, and they’d love to be your best friends. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218)675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments