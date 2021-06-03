This handsome boy is Duke, a 4-year-old terrier mix. Duke likes to bury himself in his blankets, wrapped up in a nice cozy hiding spot. He had a rough start to life and bad experiences with men, so he tends to gravitate more towards women. He tends to be fairly timid when meeting new people, but it doesn’t take him long to warm up to his chosen companions. Once he trusts you, he loves to curl up right on your lap or lay his head on your shoulder. He’s quiet, he loves canned chicken and beef, and he would really just like someone to give him time, patience, and a loving home. Meet Willow! This sweet kitty is 5 years old and she’s searching for a place to call home and people to call family. While she likes to have alone time and contemplate all the goodness in life, she does enjoy having friends around (both feline and human!) and she enjoys occasional brushes and grooming sessions of her beautiful coat. Willow is not one to pass up a few treats and snuggles here and there, and she is looking for a cozy place to call her forever home. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218)675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
