Meet Maya! This honey is in her prime at 3 years old, and she’s got so much love to give. Her favorite thing is to hang out around her people, but she doesn’t always love to share the attention with other pets. Maya is so affectionate and loves to snuggle and be petted, but she’s still always ready to go for a walk or run around outside for a while. She’s the perfect combination of love and fun in a dog — who could resist those gorgeous blue eyes anyway? Chandler is a 5-month-old fluff ball of love, whose heart is as big as he is. This cutie is always the first to greet you when you walk into a room, coming right up and asking for attention. Sit with him for a minute, and you’ll find out that he’s full of purrs and cuddles. Chandler isn’t a sit-on-the-sidelines kind of cat, so if you’re looking for a kitty whose favorite thing is to be right with the people, Chandler is your guy! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
