Say hello to Athena! This beautiful lady is a 3-year-old coon hound — speculation has it that she is a treeing walker coonhound. This breed was bred to hunt, and with how much Athena has her nose to the ground, we would believe it! She loves to run and play and spend a lot of time outside, but she’ll never turn down a chance to sit with you and get petted. This pretty girl is always looking for an adventure, all she needs is the perfect human to go exploring with. Mae Mae is a sweet little 4 year old kitty. She may come across as timid at first look, but once you spend a little time with her you will found out she is equal parts playful and cuddly. Leave her alone in a room and you will come back to find her exploring every nook and cranny. This sweet girl loves to be petted and snuggled, rubbing her head up against your palm and purring away. Mae Mae had a rough go of it and is starting to come out of her shell, now she needs the perfect person to really help her bloom. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.