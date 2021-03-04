Meet Starr! This gorgeous girl is a nearly 2-year-old Rottweiler and she loves people once she gets to know them. She’s good at keeping herself busy; when she is outside she loves to wander around and sniff every corner of the yard. She also loves tennis balls! She would love to play fetch with you, patiently sitting and waiting for you to throw the ball for her to fetch again and again. The sweet girl is Margie, a 2- year-old domestic short hair. Margie a laid-back, polite and adorable kitty. If you need some snuggles then Margie is the girl for you! She’s looking for someone who can give her lots of love and who will take naps with her. Margie also does well with other kitties and even has a dog in her foster home that she’s grown to love! She’s an ideal kitty! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.