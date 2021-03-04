Starr and Margie
Photo submitted

Meet Starr! This gorgeous girl is a nearly 2-year-old Rottweiler and she loves people once she gets to know them. She’s good at keeping herself busy; when she is outside she loves to wander around and sniff every corner of the yard. She also loves tennis balls! She would love to play fetch with you, patiently sitting and waiting for you to throw the ball for her to fetch again and again. The sweet girl is Margie, a 2- year-old domestic short hair. Margie a laid-back, polite and adorable kitty. If you need some snuggles then Margie is the girl for you! She’s looking for someone who can give her lots of love and who will take naps with her. Margie also does well with other kitties and even has a dog in her foster home that she’s grown to love! She’s an ideal kitty! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

