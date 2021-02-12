Couscous and Clyde
Photo submitted

Meet Couscous! She is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a lot of love to give. Are you ready an adventure with a new four legged friend? She would love to be your adventure buddy! She has lots of energy but knows when she needs to settle down. She loves people of all ages, car rides, long walks and running zoomies around the kennel yard. She especially loves snuggling up for belly rubs and giving hugs. This handsome kitty is Clyde, a 2-year-old domestic short hair. He’s the sweetest, cutest and goofiest cat you’ll ever meet, in search of someone who will take cat naps with him, play with toys and most importantly give lots and lots of petting. Clyde loves to lay on your lap or be carried around, as long as you give him chin and ear scratches while you do it! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218)675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

