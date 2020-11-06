Meet Peanut! This not-so-little guy is a 9-month-old German shepherd mix. He’s 70+ pounds of love and he’s waiting for the perfect person to have fun and play with. Peanut loves to play fetch and tug-o-war with his rope toys and he loves belly rubs and snuggles. This handsome boy knows his basic commands and is eager to please, so training shouldn’t be too difficult (treats always help, of course!) If you’re looking for a big ball of love to bring on adventures, Peanut could be your guy! With a heart-shaped nose, 2-year-old Lucky has a face you can’t help but fall in love with. This cuddly cat will do whatever he has to to be close to you, jumping down from his cat tower to brush against your legs or climbing back up for better access to chin scratches. He’ll follow you around the house and attentively sit by and watch as you sweep and do other household chores. If you’re looking for a mellow kitty full of love and affection, you’ll find it with Lucky! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Gail Deboer
