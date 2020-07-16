Harley and Rosa
Photo submitted

Meet Harley! This pretty girl is a nine-month-old lab mix, and she’s sweet as can be. She’s been around kids and has done well, and has also spent time around cats and other dogs. Harley loves to explore and take in the sights, but her absolute favorite thing is to have contact with her humans. She adores belly rubs and would like nothing better than to drift off to sleep receiving one. She’ll take all the love she can get! The gorgeous lady is Rosa, a two-year-old calico. She’s got a big personality, equal parts sass and love. She will let you know exactly when she wants attention, rubbing up on your legs and begging to be petted. Rosa is an experienced conversationalist and enjoys when the conversation goes both ways — she likes being talked back to! If you’re looking for someone to keep you company, Rosa is your gal! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

