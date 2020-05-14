Baloo and Paulie
Meet Baloo! This gorgeous little lady weighs in at about 45 pounds, and at 2.5 years old, she’s done growing — the perfect size for those looking for a medium-sized dog! Baloo loves to snuggle as much as she loves to bounce around and play; she’s more focused on spending time with her people than she is on playing with her toys. She’d be a perfect match for a nature enthusiast, as she loves spending time outside and going on walks. As a bonus, she already does great walking on her leash! Paulie is a laid-back guy with gorgeous eyes that loves to relax in the sunshine. One of his favorite things is to be petted — he’ll even roll around and show his tummy to make sure he gets scratches in all the right spots. At 8 years old, this handsome boy is long past the crazy kitten phase. Nothing can rile him up anymore and he’ll be calm in the storm as a tornado of playful kittens whirls around him. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

