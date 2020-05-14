Meet Baloo! This gorgeous little lady weighs in at about 45 pounds, and at 2.5 years old, she’s done growing — the perfect size for those looking for a medium-sized dog! Baloo loves to snuggle as much as she loves to bounce around and play; she’s more focused on spending time with her people than she is on playing with her toys. She’d be a perfect match for a nature enthusiast, as she loves spending time outside and going on walks. As a bonus, she already does great walking on her leash! Paulie is a laid-back guy with gorgeous eyes that loves to relax in the sunshine. One of his favorite things is to be petted — he’ll even roll around and show his tummy to make sure he gets scratches in all the right spots. At 8 years old, this handsome boy is long past the crazy kitten phase. Nothing can rile him up anymore and he’ll be calm in the storm as a tornado of playful kittens whirls around him. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Week
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.