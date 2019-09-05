Meet Parker! He’s a handsome 10-month-old lab mix that enjoys the company of others. This happy boy is always smiling and wants to be your BFF! Adults describe him as a golden retriever in a black lab’s body. Fetch is the name of the game, however, he’s still uncertain about bodies of water. Can you help Parker find more fun things to do? Sadie is a 2.5-year-old light-color tortoiseshell. This friendly feline loves being where people are and starts purring before you even start petting her. When no one is around, you can often find this goofy girl laying under her bed or in some other cozy spot, but she always comes right out to meet you as soon as you walk in. Does one of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of our pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
