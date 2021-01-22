Oscar and Pandora
Photo submitted

Meet Oscar! This handsome boy is a 6-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, and despite his size, he’s as gentle as they come. Oscar was around children in his previous home and did great with them. Don’t be fooled by his age — bring him outside and he’ll get the zoomies and run laps around the yard. Being age 6 hasn’t slowed him down! If you’re looking for a sweet boy who is still excited about adventures, be sure to check out Oscar! This little lady is Pandora, a 7-month-old female kitty; she has been at Paws and Claws since she came in with her siblings when they were two weeks old. Her siblings have been adopted, but for some reason Pandora is still here. Pandora still has a little of the busy-body kitten mentality, running around and playing with her kitty toys before settling in for a nap. She does great with other cats and can often be found snuggling the other kitties in the room with her. She’s so sweet and snuggly we can’t believe she hasn’t found her forever home yet! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments