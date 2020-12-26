Bonnie and Clyde are a bonded pair of 5-year-old Airedale terrier/Schnauzer mixes. They are litter mates who have been together their whole lives and they love each other’s company. They’re happy pups with relaxed attitudes while laying inside. These two are perfectly happy to lay side-by-side on their bed and watch the world go by outside, and it’s easy to imagine them contentedly laying in front of a fireplace with soft music playing in the background. Once outside, Bonnie has a blast rolling around in the snow while Clyde tends to run around the yard and burn a little energy. If you find they are too focused on their respective hobbies, offer a treat and they will drop whatever they’re doing and come right to you. Once they’ve gotten their treats, they will happily settle back down on their bed to hang out and relax. Do these two sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
featured
Paws and Claws Pets of the Weeki
Tags
Gail Deboer
