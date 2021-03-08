Clyde and Princess Cocoa loved the extra attention from Dr. Bergin (right) and Operations Assistant Jessie.
Photo submitted

Thank you to Dr. Amanda Bergin of Town and Country Animal Hospital in Park Rapids for coming to spend the day at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort and performing spay and neuter surgeries on some shelter pets! The Paws+Claws staff appreciate your help in making it possible for the pets to find their fur-ever homes. Of course Dr. Bergin had to visit some of other shelter pets while she was here. Clyde and Princess Cocoa loved the extra attention from Dr. Bergin (right) and Operations Assistant Jessie. Dr. Bergin, thank you so much for your continued assistance to the shelter pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments